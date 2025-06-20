Green Dot Extends Interim CEO Jacobs’ Tenure

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

An update from Green Dot ( (GDOT) ) is now available.

On June 19, 2025, Green Dot Corporation’s Compensation Committee approved a compensation package for Mr. Jacobs, the interim CEO, extending his service through January 7, 2026. The package includes a monthly salary, service award, restricted stock units, and a potential one-time bonus based on performance metrics, highlighting the company’s focus on strategic planning and leadership transition.

The most recent analyst rating on (GDOT) stock is a Hold with a $10.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Green Dot stock, see the GDOT Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GDOT Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GDOT is a Outperform.

Green Dot’s overall score reflects a strong earnings call and solid financial performance, particularly in revenue growth and cash flow improvements. However, valuation concerns due to negative profitability and mixed technical indicators weigh down the score.

To see Spark’s full report on GDOT stock, click here.

More about Green Dot

Average Trading Volume: 1,012,127

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $520.9M

Find detailed analytics on GDOT stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & Disclosure

Looking for a trading platform? Check out TipRanks' Best Online Brokers guide, and find the ideal broker for your trades.