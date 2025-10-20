Green Critical Minerals Ltd Issues New Securities

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Chase Mining Corporation Limited ( (AU:GCM) ) has shared an update.

Green Critical Minerals Ltd has announced the issuance of new securities as part of a previously disclosed transaction. The securities were issued on October 20, 2025, following an earlier market notification on October 15, 2025. This move is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its financial position and enhance its market presence.

More about Chase Mining Corporation Limited

Average Trading Volume: 27,786,017

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$57.87M

