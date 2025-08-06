Green Critical Minerals Issues Unquoted Performance Rights

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An announcement from Chase Mining Corporation Limited ( (AU:GCM) ) is now available.

Green Critical Minerals Limited announced the issuance of 10,000,000 unquoted performance rights under an employee incentive scheme. These securities, which are not intended to be quoted on the ASX, are set to expire on August 6, 2027, and reflect the company’s ongoing efforts to incentivize its workforce and align employee interests with corporate goals.

More about Chase Mining Corporation Limited

Average Trading Volume: 31,120,339

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$73.86M

