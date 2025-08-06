Green Critical Minerals Issues Unlisted Options

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Chase Mining Corporation Limited ( (AU:GCM) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Green Critical Minerals Limited, operating under the ASX issuer code GCM, is involved in the mining sector with a focus on critical minerals. The company has announced the issuance of 311,666,667 unlisted options with an exercise price of $0.022, set to expire on August 6, 2027. This issuance is part of previously announced transactions and is not intended to be quoted on the ASX, potentially impacting the company’s financial structuring and stakeholder interests.

More about Chase Mining Corporation Limited

Average Trading Volume: 31,120,339

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$73.86M

For a thorough assessment of GCM stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue