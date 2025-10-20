Green Critical Minerals Issues Over 107 Million Shares

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Chase Mining Corporation Limited ( (AU:GCM) ) has issued an announcement.

Green Critical Minerals Limited, operating under the ASX code GCM, has announced the issuance of 107,913,362 fully paid ordinary shares. This move was executed without disclosure to investors under section 708A of the Corporations Act 2001. The company has confirmed compliance with relevant sections of the Corporations Act and clarified that there is no excluded information to disclose.

More about Chase Mining Corporation Limited

Average Trading Volume: 27,786,017

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$57.87M

Learn more about GCM stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue