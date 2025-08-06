Green Critical Minerals Issues New Directors Performance Rights

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Chase Mining Corporation Limited ( (AU:GCM) ) has issued an update.

Green Critical Minerals Limited has announced the issuance of unquoted equity securities in the form of Directors Performance Rights, set to expire in August 2028. This move involves a significant number of securities, totaling 147,500,000 across various classes, which may impact the company’s governance and incentive structures.

More about Chase Mining Corporation Limited

Average Trading Volume: 31,120,339

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$73.86M

Find detailed analytics on GCM stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

