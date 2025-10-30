Green Bridge Metals Secures $6 Million in Private Placement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Mich Resources Ltd. ( (TSE:GRBM) ) is now available.

Green Bridge Metals Corporation has successfully closed a non-brokered private placement, raising $6 million through the issuance of 66,666,666 units at $0.09 per unit. The proceeds will support existing operations and general working capital. The placement involved a related party transaction with Pacific Opportunity Capital Ltd., and the company paid finders’ fees and issued warrants to parties who facilitated the placement. This strategic financial move is expected to bolster Green Bridge’s operational capabilities and market positioning in the battery metals sector.

Green Bridge Metals Corporation, formerly Mich Resources Ltd., is a Canadian exploration company focused on acquiring battery metal-rich mineral assets. The company is involved in developing the South Contact Zone along the basal contact of the Duluth Intrusion in Minnesota, targeting bulk-tonnage nickel mineralization, high-grade nickel-copper-PGE magmatic sulfide mineralization, and titanium.

