GREE Holdings Reports Decline in Financial Performance and Suspends Earnings Forecast

GREE ( (JP:3632) ) just unveiled an announcement.

GREE Holdings, Inc. reported a decline in its financial performance for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025, with significant decreases in net sales, operating profit, and profit attributable to shareholders. The company also announced a reduction in dividends and highlighted the challenges posed by rapid changes in the business environment, leading to the suspension of its earnings forecast for the next fiscal year.

More about GREE

GREE Holdings, Inc. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, primarily involved in the technology and investment sectors. The company focuses on digital entertainment services and investment business, adapting to market conditions and technological advancements.

Average Trading Volume: 295,346

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen90.45B

