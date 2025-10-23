Greatland Resources to Present September Quarter 2025 Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Greatland Resources ( (GB:GGP) ) has shared an announcement.

Greatland Resources Limited announced that it will lodge its Quarterly Activities Report for the September Quarter 2025 with the ASX on 27 October 2025. The company will present the report via a webcast, followed by an analyst Q&A session, highlighting its commitment to transparency and stakeholder engagement. This announcement underscores Greatland’s strategic focus on its gold-copper operations and its efforts to maintain strong communication with shareholders and analysts.

Greatland Resources Limited is a gold and copper mining company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and London Stock Exchange’s AIM Market. The company operates from Western Australia and owns the Telfer mine and the Havieron gold-copper development project, which together form a substantial and long-life operation in the Paterson Province of the East Pilbara region.

