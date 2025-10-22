Greatland Resources Kicks Off FY26 with Record Drilling at Telfer

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Greatland Resources ( (GB:GGP) ) is now available.

Greatland Resources Limited has commenced its FY26 drilling and exploration activities with a strong start, exceeding planned drilling meters in the Telfer region. The company has mobilized additional drilling rigs to support its ambitious 240,000-meter annual drilling program, which aims to extend the life of the Telfer mine through both open pit and underground opportunities. Notably, a new high-grade zone has been identified at the West Dome Underground, suggesting the potential for a new high-grade mining center. Regional exploration has also shown promising results, with mineralization confirmed at several satellite deposits near the Telfer mill, potentially providing additional ore feed options.

Greatland Resources Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on resource development and exploration activities. The company is primarily involved in drilling programs aimed at expanding and converting mineral resources, with a significant focus on the Telfer region in Western Australia.

