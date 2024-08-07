Greatland Gold Unveils Exciting Corporate Update

Greatland Gold (GB:GGP) has released an update.

Greatland Gold plc has excitedly announced an updated Corporate Presentation, showcasing the company’s focus on precious and base metals, primarily through their flagship Havieron gold-copper project in Western Australia. The project, developed in partnership with Newmont Corporation, promises to utilize existing infrastructure, reducing capital expenditure while advancing towards a positive Feasibility Study. Investors and stakeholders are invited to download the presentation to understand Greatland’s strategy, project developments, and future prospects.

