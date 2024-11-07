Greatland Gold Advances Paterson Exploration and Acquisitions

Greatland Gold (GB:GGP) has released an update.

Greatland Gold has made significant strides in its exploration activities in the Paterson region, with promising drilling results at the Chilly and Teague prospects. The company has identified new targets at Atlantis and is set to finalize the acquisition of Havieron and Telfer, enhancing its exploration portfolio. Greatland’s strategic exploration efforts and upcoming acquisitions position it well to capitalize on potential mineral discoveries.

