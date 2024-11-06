Greatland Gold Advances Havieron Project with Key Acquisition

Greatland Gold (GB:GGP) has released an update.

Greatland Gold has announced an updated corporate presentation at the Macquarie Western Australia Forum, highlighting its major developments in the Havieron gold-copper project. The company is set to acquire full ownership of Havieron and the Telfer mine, aiming to leverage existing infrastructure and expand its mining operations in Western Australia. This strategic move positions Greatland as a significant player in the mining sector, with a focus on discovering new mineral deposits.

