Great Western Mining Directors Increase Shareholdings

Great Western Mining Corporation PLC has announced transactions involving its directors, Brian Hall and Max Williams, who have purchased significant volumes of ordinary shares. The transactions, conducted on March 21, 2025, at AIM London, reflect insider confidence in the company’s prospects, potentially impacting investor sentiment positively.

YTD Price Performance: -44.44%

Average Trading Volume: 59,911,575

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £1.1M

