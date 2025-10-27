Great Western Exploration Reports Cash Outflows in Latest Quarter

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Great Western Exploration Limited ( (AU:GTE) ) has provided an update.

Great Western Exploration Limited’s quarterly cash flow report for the period ending 30 September 2025 indicates a net cash outflow from operating activities of $285,000, primarily due to administration and corporate costs. The company also reported a net cash outflow from investing activities of $553,000, largely attributed to exploration and evaluation expenses. These financial activities resulted in a decrease in cash and cash equivalents, impacting the company’s liquidity position.

More about Great Western Exploration Limited

Great Western Exploration Limited is a company involved in the mining exploration industry, focusing on the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources.

Average Trading Volume: 1,188,067

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$9.65M

