Great Wall Motor Reports Mixed Financial Results for H1 2025

Great Wall Motor Co ( (HK:2333) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Great Wall Motor Company Limited has released its preliminary financial data for the first half of 2025, showing a slight increase in total operating revenue by 1.03% compared to the same period in 2024. However, the company experienced a decline in operating profit by 15.35% and net profit by 10.21%, indicating challenges in maintaining profitability. The announcement highlights a decrease in net profit attributable to shareholders after extraordinary gains/losses by 36.38%, reflecting potential operational difficulties or market challenges. Despite these setbacks, the company’s total assets grew by 2.17%, and owners’ equity attributable to shareholders increased by 6.92%, suggesting some resilience in its financial position.

Great Wall Motor Company Limited is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the automotive industry. The company focuses on manufacturing and selling vehicles, with its stock listed on the Hong Kong and Shanghai Stock Exchanges.

