Great Quest Fertilizer Ltd has officially changed its name to Great Quest Gold Ltd, with its common shares to begin trading under the new name on the TSX Venture Exchange starting July 29, 2024. The company’s capitalization remains unchanged, and existing shareholders do not need to take any action or exchange their share certificates.

