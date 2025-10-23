Great Portland Estates Secures £525 Million ESG-Linked Credit Facility

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Great Portland Estates plc R.E.I.T. ( (GB:GPE) ) has provided an update.

Great Portland Estates plc has secured a new £525 million ESG-linked revolving credit facility with four existing banks, replacing a previous £450 million facility. This move, which includes extending an existing £150 million facility, enhances the company’s financial flexibility and supports its strategy to invest in development and refurbishment projects, thereby strengthening its market position.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:GPE) stock is a Hold with a £349.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Great Portland Estates plc R.E.I.T. stock, see the GB:GPE Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:GPE Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:GPE is a Neutral.

The overall stock score of 62 reflects a balance between mixed financial performance and positive technical indicators. The company’s financial health is hindered by income volatility and cash flow issues, while technical analysis suggests bullish momentum. The valuation indicates potential undervaluation, supported by a reasonable P/E ratio and dividend yield.

More about Great Portland Estates plc R.E.I.T.

Great Portland Estates plc operates in the real estate investment trust (REIT) industry, focusing on the development and refurbishment of premium spaces. The company primarily engages in property investment and development, targeting high-quality office and retail spaces in central London.

Average Trading Volume: 848,960

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £1.38B

