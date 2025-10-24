Great Northern Minerals Expands with Catalyst Ridge Acquisition

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Great Northern Minerals Limited ( (AU:GNM) ) is now available.

Great Northern Minerals Limited announced the issuance of 60 million ordinary fully paid securities as part of the Catalyst Ridge acquisition, approved by shareholders on October 22, 2025. This strategic move is expected to enhance the company’s asset portfolio and strengthen its position in the mining sector, potentially benefiting stakeholders through increased resource development opportunities.

More about Great Northern Minerals Limited

Great Northern Minerals Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is primarily engaged in the extraction and production of minerals, with a market focus on expanding its mineral asset base.

YTD Price Performance: 442.86%

Average Trading Volume: 6,739,972

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$16.66M

