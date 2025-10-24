Great Northern Minerals Expands ASX Quotation with New Securities

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Great Northern Minerals Limited ( (AU:GNM) ) has shared an announcement.

Great Northern Minerals Limited has announced the quotation of 155,447,516 fully paid ordinary securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX). This move is part of a previously announced transaction, and the issuance of these securities is expected to impact the company’s operational capabilities and market positioning positively. By increasing its securities on the ASX, Great Northern Minerals aims to enhance its capital structure, potentially providing more resources for its exploration and development activities, which could lead to increased shareholder value.

More about Great Northern Minerals Limited

Great Northern Minerals Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is primarily involved in the extraction and production of gold and other precious metals, catering to markets that demand these commodities.

YTD Price Performance: 442.86%

Average Trading Volume: 6,739,972

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$16.66M

