Great Northern Minerals Announces Quotation of New Securities

The latest update is out from Great Northern Minerals Limited ( (AU:GNM) ).

Great Northern Minerals Limited has announced the quotation of 5,895,214 ordinary fully paid securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) as of October 27, 2025. This move is part of a previously announced transaction, marking a significant step in the company’s efforts to enhance its financial standing and operational capabilities, potentially impacting its market position and stakeholder interests.

More about Great Northern Minerals Limited

Great Northern Minerals Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is primarily engaged in extracting valuable minerals, with a market focus on expanding its mining operations and increasing its resource base.

YTD Price Performance: 414.29%

Average Trading Volume: 6,648,371

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$29.79M

