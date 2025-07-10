Great Harvest Maeta Holdings Delays Circular Dispatch for Vessel Disposal

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Great Harvest Maeta Holdings Limited ( (HK:3683) ).

Great Harvest Maeta Holdings Limited announced a delay in the dispatch of a circular related to the disposal of a vessel, a major transaction for the company. The company has received a waiver from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange to extend the deadline for dispatching the circular, now expected by August 15, 2025, due to the need for additional time to finalize information such as the statement of indebtedness and working capital sufficiency.

More about Great Harvest Maeta Holdings Limited

Great Harvest Maeta Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, primarily involved in maritime operations. The company focuses on transactions related to vessels, indicating its involvement in the shipping or maritime industry.

Average Trading Volume: 153,676

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$116.2M

