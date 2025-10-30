Great Eastern Shipping Expands Fleet with New Ultramax Carrier

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest announcement is out from Great Eastern Shipping Co. Ltd. ( (IN:GESHIP) ).

The Great Eastern Shipping Company Limited has announced its acquisition of a 2019 Japanese-built Ultramax dry bulk carrier, expected to join its fleet by Q4 FY26. This strategic expansion, financed through internal accruals, aims to bolster the company’s fleet capacity. The company is also planning to sell a Suezmax crude tanker and a Medium Range product tanker by Q3 FY26, reflecting its active fleet management strategy.

More about Great Eastern Shipping Co. Ltd.

The Great Eastern Shipping Company Limited is a prominent player in the shipping industry, focusing on the transportation of crude oil, petroleum products, gas, and dry bulk commodities. The company operates a diverse fleet comprising tankers and dry bulk carriers, with a strong market presence and near-full capacity utilization.

Average Trading Volume: 20,702

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: 153.5B INR

For an in-depth examination of GESHIP stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue