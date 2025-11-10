Great Divide Mining Reports Promising Drilling Results at Coonambula Project

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Great Divide Mining Ltd ( (AU:GDM) ) has shared an announcement.

Great Divide Mining Ltd, in partnership with Dart Mining NL, has announced promising initial drilling results from the Coonambula Antimony-Gold Project, highlighting high-grade antimony and gold findings. These results validate GDM’s exploration model and suggest significant potential for a high-value antimony-gold system at the historic Banshee Mine, encouraging further accelerated drilling efforts. Dart Mining, managing the joint venture, aims to earn a 51% interest in the project by meeting specific drilling and reporting milestones, with GDM retaining ownership and a carried interest during the early exploration phases.

More about Great Divide Mining Ltd

Great Divide Mining Ltd (GDM) operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources, particularly antimony and gold. The company is involved in a joint venture with Dart Mining NL to explore the Coonambula Antimony-Gold Project in Central Queensland.

Average Trading Volume: 37,845

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$15.24M

Learn more about GDM stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

