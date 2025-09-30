Great Divide Mining Ltd Releases FY25 Corporate Governance Statement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Great Divide Mining Ltd ( (AU:GDM) ) is now available.

Great Divide Mining Ltd has released its Corporate Governance Statement and Appendix 4G for FY25, emphasizing its commitment to corporate governance principles. The company has adopted the 4th edition of the ASX Corporate Governance Council’s Principles and Recommendations, ensuring compliance with these standards. As the company grows, it plans to review and potentially expand its board and governance policies to align with its evolving activities.

Great Divide Mining Ltd operates in the mining industry, focusing on exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is committed to maintaining high standards of corporate governance and transparency.

