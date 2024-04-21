Great Boulder Strikes Gold at Saltbush Prospect

Great Boulder Resources Ltd (AU:GBR) has released an update.

Great Boulder Resources Ltd has reported promising high-grade gold mineralization at their Saltbush prospect in Western Australia, with significant gold intercepts over a 300m strike length. The company is buoyed by these results and plans further drilling to test the northwest plunge hypothesis, following initial success in the Ironbark Corridor. Additionally, first-pass AC drilling has revealed multiple gold anomalies north of Ironbark, setting the stage for extensive follow-up exploration.

