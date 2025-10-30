Great Boulder Resources Accelerates Drilling and Secures $5M Investment

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Great Boulder Resources Ltd ( (AU:GBR) ) just unveiled an update.

Great Boulder Resources Ltd reported a highly active quarter with over 26,000 meters of drilling completed at the Side Well Gold Project, marking the busiest quarter in its history. The company is preparing for a Mineral Resource Estimate update in December 2025, following successful drilling that extended high-grade gold mineralization. Additionally, Great Boulder secured a $5 million placement from institutional investors to further accelerate its growth, with plans for continued drilling into 2026.

Great Boulder Resources Ltd is an exploration company focused on gold and base metals projects in Australia. The company operates several projects, including Side Well (Au), Wellington (Zn-Pb), Gnaweeda (Au), and Polelle-Wanganui (Au), with a market capitalization of A$75 million.

