Great Boulder Resources Ltd (AU:GBR) has released an update.

Great Boulder Resources Limited has announced its application for the quotation of new securities, specifically 334,644 ordinary shares, to be listed on April 8, 2024. The shares are being issued as a non-cash payment to creditors. This move indicates a strategic financial decision by the company to manage its debts and expand its investor base.

