GRC Limited Secures Major Housing Development Contract

The latest update is out from OKH Global Ltd. ( (SG:S3N) ).

GRC Limited, through its subsidiary Chip Eng Seng Contractors, has secured a significant building works contract worth approximately S$242.7 million from the Housing & Development Board. This contract involves constructing five residential blocks with additional facilities and is set to begin in the latter half of 2025, spanning a period of 39 months. While the contract is a substantial addition to the company’s portfolio, it is not expected to materially affect the company’s net tangible assets or earnings per share for the financial year ending June 2026.

