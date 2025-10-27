GRC Limited Confirms Full Repayment of Jadewin Loan

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

OKH Global Ltd. ( (SG:S3N) ) has issued an announcement.

GRC Limited, a company incorporated in Bermuda, has provided an update regarding its loan agreements with Jadewin Smooth Limited, which is under compulsory liquidation. The company had previously borrowed S$30 million from Jadewin for general working capital, which was later assumed by Haiyi Holdings Pte. Ltd. GRC Limited has fully repaid the loan and accrued interest to Haiyi by June 2022 and has confirmed to Jadewin’s liquidators that the debt has been discharged. The company asserts there is no basis for any repayment claims against it.

Average Trading Volume: 28,571,720

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: S$294.6M

