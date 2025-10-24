Grayscale Fund Undergoes Corporate Reorganization

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund LLC ( (GDLC) ) just unveiled an update.

On October 22, 2025, Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund LLC underwent a corporate reorganization where GSO Intermediate Holdings Corporation transferred its managing member rights to Grayscale Investments, Inc. This change led to Grayscale Investments becoming the sole managing member of Grayscale Operating, LLC, and the manager of the Fund. The reorganization also resulted in the election of a new board of directors for Grayscale Investments, consisting of the same members as the previous board of GSOIH. The company does not anticipate any material impact on the Fund’s operations due to this reorganization.

More about Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund LLC

Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund LLC operates in the digital currency industry, primarily focusing on managing investments in digital currencies. It is part of the Digital Currency Group, Inc., which consolidates several subsidiaries involved in digital asset management and investment.

Average Trading Volume: 166,033

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

For an in-depth examination of GDLC stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue