Grayscale Fund Adjusts Trading Platforms for Index

Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund LLC ( (GDLC) ) has shared an announcement.

On October 21, 2025, CoinDesk Indices, Inc. announced changes to the Digital Asset Trading Platforms used for calculating the Index Price for Grayscale CoinDesk Crypto 5 ETF. The changes included adding Bitstamp as a Constituent Trading Platform for SOL and XRP trading pairs, reflecting its compliance with the Index Provider’s criteria. This adjustment in trading platforms is part of regular reviews aimed at ensuring accurate Index Price calculations, which may impact the Fund’s operational valuations and market positioning.

Average Trading Volume: 166,033

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

