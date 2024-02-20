Gray Television Announces CFO Transition and New Appointment

Gray Television (GTN) has released an update.

Gray Television, Inc. is set for a leadership change as long-serving CFO James C. Ryan plans to retire after a distinguished 25-year tenure, effective June 30, 2024, and will stay on as Senior Advisor until the end of 2025 to ensure a smooth transition. Jeff Gignac, with a comprehensive background in media investment banking at Wells Fargo and expertise as a licensed CPA, is lined up to take over the CFO role on July 1, 2024. Gignac’s robust financial experience and his tailored compensation package, including a significant base salary, performance-based shares, and a sign-on bonus, position him to strategically steer the company’s financial future.

