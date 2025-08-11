Gravita India Engages with Institutional Investors, Ensures Transparency

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Gravita India Limited ( (IN:GRAVITA) ) has shared an announcement.

Gravita India Limited announced that its executives participated in an Institutional Investor’s Meeting on August 11, 2025, following a previous disclosure on August 5, 2025. The company assured stakeholders that no unpublished price-sensitive information was shared during the meeting, and the presentation made is available on their website. This engagement reflects Gravita’s commitment to transparency and maintaining investor relations, which could positively impact its market perception and stakeholder trust.

More about Gravita India Limited

Gravita India Limited operates in the recycling industry, focusing on the production of lead and aluminum products. The company is known for its sustainable practices and serves a global market with a strong emphasis on environmental responsibility.

Average Trading Volume: 30,026

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 130.9B INR

