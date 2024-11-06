Gratifii Ltd Gains Investment from Regal Funds

Gratifii Ltd (AU:GTI) has released an update.

Regal Funds Management Pty Ltd and its associates have increased their stake in Gratifii Ltd, now holding 19.44% of the company’s voting power. This development reflects a significant shift in the investment landscape for Gratifii, capturing the interest of market observers. As a shareholder, Regal Funds Management has strengthened its influence over Gratifii’s decision-making processes.

