Gratifii Limited Addresses ASX Inquiry on Financial Announcements

Gratifii Limited responded to a request from the ASX regarding its recent financial announcements. The company clarified that the announcements contained essential information for investors to assess its financial position and performance, although it did not include details on securities’ rights and liabilities. The audit and risk committee had been briefed on preliminary audit matters, but the final announcements were only circulated and approved by the board on February 26, 2025. Gratifii confirmed compliance with ASX listing rules and its continuous disclosure policy.

Gratifii Limited operates in the technology sector, focusing on providing digital customer engagement solutions. The company specializes in loyalty and rewards programs, aiming to enhance customer experiences and business outcomes for its clients.

