Graphic Packaging Reports Q3 2025 Financial Results

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, is a leading provider of sustainable consumer packaging solutions, primarily using renewable or recycled materials, serving major brands in the food, beverage, and consumer products sectors globally.

In its third quarter of 2025, Graphic Packaging reported a slight decline in net sales and net income compared to the previous year, amidst challenges such as reduced packaging volumes and consumer demand. However, the company highlighted its continued innovation in paperboard packaging and strategic share repurchase activities.

Key financial metrics for the quarter included a 1% decrease in net sales to $2.19 billion and a 13% drop in EBITDA to $361 million. The company also reported a net income of $142 million, down from $165 million in the same period last year. Despite these declines, the company successfully reduced inventory levels and expanded its market reach through innovative packaging solutions.

Looking ahead, Graphic Packaging remains optimistic about its strategic priorities under Vision 2030, focusing on innovation, execution, and shareholder returns. The company anticipates reaching full production at its new Waco, Texas facility within the next 12 to 18 months, which is expected to enhance its production efficiency and quality in recycled paperboard manufacturing.

