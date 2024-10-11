Graph Blockchain Welcomes Martin Tremblay to Board

Graph Blockchain (TSE:NEWS) has released an update.

New World Solutions Inc. has announced the appointment of Martin Tremblay, a capital markets veteran with nearly two decades of experience, to its Board of Directors. Tremblay brings a wealth of expertise in investments across various sectors and international financial markets, enhancing the company’s strategic positioning. His track record in creating shareholder value and his vision for the company’s growth in the global secondary watch market are set to contribute significantly to New World’s future.

