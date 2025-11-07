Granite Construction Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Granite Construction ( (GVA) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Granite Construction presented to its investors.

Granite Construction, a leading diversified civil contractor and construction materials producer in the United States, is known for its vertically-integrated operations and commitment to quality and sustainability.

In its third quarter of 2025, Granite Construction reported a significant increase in financial performance, with revenue rising by 12% year-over-year to $1.43 billion and net income increasing by 30% to $103 million. The company’s adjusted net income also saw a substantial rise, reaching $124 million, a 36% increase from the previous year.

Key highlights from the earnings report include a record increase in Committed and Awarded Projects (CAP) to $6.3 billion, reflecting a sequential growth of $273 million. The company also achieved a 44% year-over-year increase in adjusted EBITDA, reaching $216 million. The Materials segment was particularly strong, with revenue and gross profit improvements driven by higher sales volumes and prices in aggregates and asphalt.

Looking ahead, Granite Construction remains optimistic about its growth trajectory, with expectations of continued strong performance in the fourth quarter and into 2026. The company has narrowed its revenue guidance for 2025 but increased its adjusted EBITDA margin forecast, indicating confidence in achieving its financial targets through strategic project execution and market opportunities.

