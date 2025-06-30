Grand Ocean Advanced Resources Reports Increased Losses Despite Higher Gross Profit Margin

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Grand Ocean Advanced Resources Co., Ltd. ( (HK:0065) ) just unveiled an update.

Grand Ocean Advanced Resources Co., Ltd. reported its annual financial results for the year ending December 31, 2024, showing a slight decrease in revenue by 3.7% to approximately HK$180,934,000 compared to the previous year. Despite this, the company achieved an increase in gross profit by 3.5% to approximately HK$67,469,000, with a gross profit margin improvement to 37.3%. However, the company faced a significant increase in losses, with a total loss of approximately HK$63,783,000, up from HK$33,610,000 the previous year, and losses attributable to owners amounting to approximately HK$50,768,000. The board has decided not to recommend any final dividend for the year.

Grand Ocean Advanced Resources Co., Ltd. is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, focusing on advanced resources. The company operates within the industry of resource management and development, providing products and services related to this sector.

Average Trading Volume: 40,000

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$97.19M

