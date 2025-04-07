Grand Ocean Advanced Resources Faces Delay in 2024 Audit Results

Grand Ocean Advanced Resources Co., Ltd. ( (HK:0065) ) just unveiled an update.

Grand Ocean Advanced Resources Co., Ltd. announced a delay in the publication of its 2024 audited annual results due to miscommunications with local management and business partners of its recently acquired Laos companies. The delay has also resulted in the continued suspension of trading of the company’s shares. The company is actively seeking legal advice and working with auditors to resolve outstanding issues, aiming to publish the results by April 30, 2025.

More about Grand Ocean Advanced Resources Co., Ltd.

Grand Ocean Advanced Resources Co., Ltd. is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, primarily operating in the resources sector. The company focuses on managing and investing in resource-based businesses, with a particular emphasis on its recent acquisition of companies in Laos.

YTD Price Performance: 50.79%

Average Trading Volume: 333,341

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$97.19M

For an in-depth examination of 0065 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue