Grand Ocean Advanced Resources Enhances Governance with New Nomination Committee

Grand Ocean Advanced Resources Co., Ltd. ( (HK:0065) ) has issued an update.

Grand Ocean Advanced Resources Co., Ltd. has announced the adoption of the terms of reference for its Nomination Committee, which is composed of at least three members, with a majority being independent non-executive directors. The committee will ensure compliance with the Listing Rules of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and will include at least one member of a different gender. This move is likely to enhance the company’s governance and inclusivity, potentially impacting its industry positioning positively.

Average Trading Volume: 40,000

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$97.19M

