Grand Field Group Updates Nomination Committee Terms

An update from Grand Field Group Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:0115) ) is now available.

Grand Field Group Holdings Limited has updated its Nomination Committee Terms of Reference, reflecting its governance practices. This update, effective from June 30, 2025, outlines the committee’s constitution, membership, meeting protocols, authority, duties, responsibilities, and reporting procedures, aiming to enhance transparency and operational efficiency.

