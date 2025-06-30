Grand Field Group Holdings Announces Subsidiary Disposal for HK$30 Million Gain

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Grand Field Group Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:0115) ).

Grand Field Group Holdings Limited announced the disposal of its subsidiary, Ka Fong Industrial Company Limited, which is involved in property development and investment. The sale, expected to be completed by June 30, 2025, will result in an estimated gain of approximately HK$30 million for the company. This transaction is not expected to have a material adverse impact on the company’s operations or property portfolio.

Grand Field Group Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in Bermuda, primarily engaged in property development and property investment. The company operates through its subsidiaries and is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

