Grand Field Group Holdings Announces Changes to Nomination Committee

Grand Field Group Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:0115) ) just unveiled an update.

Grand Field Group Holdings Limited has announced a change in the composition of its Nomination Committee. The company operates with a board comprising four executive directors and three independent non-executive directors. The announcement details the appointment of Ms. Chow Kwai Wa Charmaine to the Nomination Committee, replacing Mr. Ma Xuemian, who will continue to serve as the chairman of the environmental, social, and governance committee and a member of the remuneration committee. This change reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to optimize its committee structures and governance practices. The board expressed gratitude to Mr. Ma for his contributions and welcomed Ms. Chow to her new role.

