Grand Field Group Holdings Announces Board Composition and Committee Roles

Grand Field Group Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:0115) ) has shared an update.

Grand Field Group Holdings Limited has announced the composition of its board of directors and their respective roles within the company. The board consists of both executive and independent non-executive directors, with Mr. Ma Xuemian serving as the Chairman. The announcement also details the membership of four board committees, highlighting the leadership and participation of each director in these committees. This update provides stakeholders with a clear understanding of the company’s governance structure and the individuals responsible for steering its strategic direction.

Average Trading Volume: 1,045

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$45.32M

