Gran Tierra Energy Restructures Debt with Private Placement

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has successfully terminated its amended and restated credit facility with Trafigura PET Ltd. by using proceeds from a recent private placement of senior notes to clear all debts without significant penalties. The payoff also led to the dissolution of associated guarantees and security interests. This strategic financial move streamlines the company’s debt structure and potentially strengthens its fiscal position.

