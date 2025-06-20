Gran Tierra Energy Announces Board Member Retirement

Confident Investing Starts Here:

The latest update is out from Gran Tierra Energy ( (GTE) ).

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. announced the retirement of Peter Dey from its Board of Directors at the end of June 2025, citing personal reasons. Dey, who has been with the company since 2015, will remain available for consultation until the end of 2025 while a search for his replacement is conducted. His departure marks the end of a significant tenure, during which his expertise in board governance and strategic input helped navigate the company through a volatile industry landscape.

More about Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. is an independent international energy company focused on oil and natural gas exploration and production in Canada, Colombia, and Ecuador. The company is developing its existing portfolio of assets in these regions and seeks additional growth opportunities to strengthen its portfolio. Gran Tierra’s common stock is traded on the NYSE American, Toronto Stock Exchange, and London Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GTE.

