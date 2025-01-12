GrainCorp Announces 2025 Annual General Meeting Details

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

GrainCorp Limited has shared an announcement.

GrainCorp Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for February 13, 2025, at the Amora Hotel Jamison Sydney. The meeting will address financial results, re-elections, and performance rights grants, with a live webcast available, though voting will not be conducted online. Highlights include the retirement of Non-executive Director Nicki Anderson, with thanks for her contributions, and a call for shareholders to switch to electronic communications for efficiency.

More about Graincorp Limited Class A

GrainCorp Limited is a key player in the agriculture industry, focusing on the production and distribution of grain and oilseeds. The company operates primarily within the Australian market, providing essential services in grain storage, handling, marketing, and processing.

YTD Price Performance: 0.55%

Average Trading Volume: 13,383

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $1.01B

