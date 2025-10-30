Graham Holdings Reports Strong Q3 2025 Earnings

Graham Holdings Company Common ( (GHC) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Graham Holdings Company Common presented to its investors.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Graham Holdings Company is a diversified holding company with operations in educational services, television broadcasting, manufacturing, healthcare, and automotive dealerships, among other sectors. The company recently released its earnings report for the third quarter of 2025, showcasing a solid performance across its various business segments.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2025, Graham Holdings reported operating revenues of $1.28 billion, reflecting an increase from the previous year’s $1.21 billion. The company’s net income attributable to common stockholders was $122.9 million, up from $72.5 million in the same period last year. Earnings per share also saw a significant rise, with basic net income per common share at $28.19 compared to $16.54 in the prior year.

Key financial highlights include a notable gain on marketable equity securities, which contributed $84.8 million to the company’s income before taxes. Additionally, the company benefited from non-operating pension and postretirement benefit income of $31 million. Despite a decrease in interest income, the company managed to reduce its interest expense from $25.9 million to $17.2 million, improving its overall financial position.

Looking ahead, Graham Holdings remains focused on expanding its diverse portfolio through strategic acquisitions and investments. The company recently acquired a Honda automotive dealership and two businesses in education and manufacturing, indicating a continued commitment to growth and diversification. Management is optimistic about the company’s future prospects, supported by its strong financial foundation and strategic initiatives.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue